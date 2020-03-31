A LUSAKA-based sex worker is amongst those the patients currently admitted to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus.

According to Lusaka Times, the woman whose identity has been withheld is says she could have caught the dreaded virus as she provided a pleasurable service to a South African national who was in Zambia two weeks ago.

Quoting Ministry of Health officials, Lusaka Times reports that the sex worker in question was critically ill when she checked herself into the hospital but that her condition has now stabilised.