Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa opts for stadium wedding .. all invited

LUSAKA mayor Miles Sampa is setting new standards and this time a notch higher by taking his marriage ceremony to Woodlands stadium and set for December 26.

The mayor, who is marrying his long time girlfriend, Nchimunya , has invited anyone willing to go to the stadium smartly dressed.

Alola the “Beautiful people of Lusaka, Beyond and in the Diaspora”, tonight atishani ka Venue😊🤔

After much consultations Woodlands Stadium will be the venue for our Wedding. I can hardly convince most around me as they keep referring to possible rains on that day. ”

My response is I have little choice in the matter as I don’t want the personal inner pain of some who will feel left out.” But it has never been done before logistic wise and your salary is only K20,000 gross (with some mandatory deduction😊), how will you feed all the possibly over 10,000 people in the stadium” they ask.

“Anyways chibe chibe and God will be with us, it wont Rain on that and he will provide something for all to eat or drink.. Somehow but kaya-😁”.

Where there is a WILL; there is a WAY I believe.

You are therefore ALL INVITED to the Wedding of Nchimuya and I at the Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. Time :14hrs to 18hrs

Entrance: FREE except on Terms & Conditions as follows..

Male: Dressed with a Tie & Belt (tacked)

Female : Dress like a Lady.

In short, both male and female should be dressed (to kill) for the Occasion or as Chef 187 says muka Popoke. Entrance will have security men to ensure those abashichishile olo na chi Tshirt cha Ndoti (untidy) are not allowed in.

Colour theme: Mwamene mwainvelela ( as you please)

We already have offers for Free or Semi Free Food, Drinks and Achohol kiosk or various bar provision within the arena and we will be annoucing them sooner.

You are all our Planners but for Coordination of the Stadium logistics and accreditation for service providers, Artists, performers etc, please contact the following event Managers:

1. Shawn B Kabemba (+260978505060)

2. Councillor Kelvin Kaunda (+260965166319)

Woodlands Stadium, here we come with ” the Beautiful people of Lusaka, Beyond & and from the Diaspora”

Chikalila for sure (it will definately Cry) 😁

Together We Can & We will pa 26th December, 2020

From Nchimunya & Miles