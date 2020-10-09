Lusaka Mayor Clinches Reality Show Deal With Diamond TV

Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa is set premiere a reality TV show on the 24th of October on Diamond TV. The show will be called “Boba Cadets” and will feature his 5 children and girlfriend Nchimunya.

Social media users have at some point come across the vlogs of Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, his family and friends but will now have a dedicated reality TV show.