Boba Cadets Reality TV show coming!
Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa is set premiere a reality TV show on the 24th of October on Diamond TV. The show will be called “Boba Cadets” and will feature his 5 children and girlfriend Nchimunya.
Social media users have at some point come across the vlogs of Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, his family and friends but will now have a dedicated reality TV show.
-
Lusaka Mayor Clinches Reality Show Deal With Diamond TV
October 9, 2020
-
Lundazi Man Disowns Baby Because Its Eyes Do Not Resemble His Testicles
October 9, 2020
-
OPPOSITION STARTED THE NEW VOTER’S REGISTER ISSUE- SAKWIBA TELLS ECZ PRESIDENTIAL SUMMIT
October 9, 2020
-
Kambwili Throws The 2020 Political Apology Of The Year To President Lungu, Watch
October 9, 2020
-
MONEY RAISED IN DAEVE’S NAME PLUNDERED
October 9, 2020
-
Mukuni, HH targeted Edgar Lungu
October 9, 2020
-
PLO LUMUMBA ADVISES HH TO PAVE WAY FOR NEVERS MUMBA
October 9, 2020
-
Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Richard Musukwa Delivers a Community Bus
October 9, 2020
-
ECZ Chief collapses in front of Lungu and Hichilema
October 8, 2020
-
Over 1 Million Deceased Persons Currently On 2016 Voters Register – Nshindano
October 8, 2020