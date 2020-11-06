Lukuku died because he didn’t have K1,000 to buy medicine – Family source

HH FAILED TO HELP LUKUKU WITH K1,000

Lukuku died because he didn’t have K1,000 to buy medicine – Family source

A family member of late James Kasanda Lukuku has revealed that his relative died because he had failed to raise K1,000 needed for his medicine.

When Lukuku was advised to reach out to President Lungu for help , he refused and said he doesn’t get money from a thief.

He said he was going to beg from HH. However, efforts to have HH help failed as the UPND leader ignored the calls of Lukuku.

This forced Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to intervene and he provided the K1,000 as well as the necessary help. It was late. By the time the help was coming in, Lukuku’s stomach had become full of yellow waterly substance.

President Lungu ordered that Lukuku is airlifted to South Africa using hi Presidential Jet but doctors said , he wasn’t going to make it in his current state as such he needed to stabilize. Unfortunately, Lukuku died.

HH and the opposition Alliance failed to help their member when he needed them the most. This is despite that Lukuku spent his political journey insulting President Lungu.

HH only “helped” during the funeral