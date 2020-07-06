LUAPULA YOUTHS DECLARE LUAPULA NO GO AREA FOR HH AFTER MONZE PROVOCATION, WE SHALL TEACH HH A LESSON

… Chifumbe warns HH to stay away from Luapula after Monze UPND youths thuggery during President’s Lungu visit.

PF youths in Luapula Province have reacted angrily to UPND youths caused confusion during President Edgar Lungu’s working visit to Southern Province yesterday.

Kalumba Chifumbe who is Kawambwa PF Youth Chairperson charged that HH’s failure to condemn violence by his cadres against President Lungu is an indication that he is responsible for the act.

Chifumbe said HH should not dare visit Luapula Province because it will be the riskiest thing to do.

He said HH should brace for the toughest political terrain in all PF strongholds now that he had become provocative.

Chifumbe has also extended a warning to other opposition political leaders that they would find it difficult to penetrate Luapula if they base their campaign on disrespect abd malice against the President.

“Whether he comes by land, water or road or air, he will not be allowed into Luapula.