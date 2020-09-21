LOVE POURING OUT TO YO MAPS’ EX-GIRLFRIEND MWIZUKANJI

Mwizukanji recently called it quits with musician Yo Maps, with whom she has a daughter, after he said cannot take her and and her two children from previous relationships.

When word went round that the once perfect couple has gone separate ways owing to Mwizukanji having two children who aren’t Yo Maps’, social media bullied the woman in all sorts of ways, calling her despicable names for having children.

Despite that, many others encouraged Mwizukanji to soldier on and forget the past as having children was not a crime.

U.S based Zambian George Mtonga has since sent Mwizukanji K2,000 to take her children for dinner, including Bukata who is Yo Maps’ daughter.