_Asks Kambwili to send his children Chanda Katema and Mwamba Chishimba_

Musician and leader of the planned youth protest march, Brian Bwembya known as B-Flow, has asked Opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema to send his 3 adult children to the planned protest.

B Flow said this will give moral support to the youths if Hichilema’s own youths at home joined the march.

He said Hichilema must send his sons Chikonka and Habwela, and his daughter Miyanda to the match.

He said leaders must show personal sacrifice to the cause so that the demands of young people were met quickly.

BFlow has also called on Chishimba Kambwili to send his daughter Chanda Katema and son, Mwamba Chishimba to the march.

B Flow said this would encourage other parents to send their children to the youth demonstration.

He said musician Maiko Zulu and motivational speaker, Nawa Mubita will send their adult children to the march.

B Flow is among persons organising a youth protest march to deliver grievances he says the young people have against Government.