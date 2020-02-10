FORMER UPND VICE PRESIDENT SAKWIBA SIKOTA ON HH AND TRIBALISM.

“In case Mr Hichilema has forgotten, we would like to remind him and the nation of his tribalism. Before the UPND convention in July 2006 at a meeting attended by Honourable Jack Mwiimbu, MP for Monze, Honourable Eileen Imbwae, MP for Lukulu West and Mr Wynter Kabimba, Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for local government, Mr Hichilema was asked on why he wanted to become UPND leader and as to why Honourable Sikota would not be the right person? His response was purely tribal and we quote; ‘I have decided to go for the UPND presidency because a Lozi person can never win the presidency of the Republic of Zambia’,” Sikota said.

“Another sad incidence which was also reported in The Post Newspaper that confirmed Mr Hichilema’s tribalism was at a public rally he addressed in Kaoma during campaigns in 2006 elections. In reference to our pact with PF in the 2006 elections, he (Hichilema) said, ‘Don’t vote for ULP because Sakwiba Sikota has sold you to the Bembas’. It is also tribal on the part of Mr Hichilema to ask the people of Western Province not to vote for ULP because of the Bemba people.”

Sakwiba Sikota

Former UPND Vice President speaking in 2015.