Late Mike Mulongoti’s Wife Castigates HH And His Opposition alliance For Abandoning Her Family

BETTY Mulongoti, wife to late Mike Mulongoti has lambasted the opposition alliance for abandoning her and her family after her husband’s demise.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Mulongoti has thanked President Edgar Lungu and the PF for their continued support rendered to her family even after the demise of her husband.

“Allow me to share with the nation my profound graditudes to President Lungu for first of all, evacuating my late Husband to South Africa when he needed special treatment and for giving us financial, spiritual and moral support during the funeral period and as if that is not enough, for the President’s continued support which we are still receiving upto now,” said a happy Betty Mulongot.

Mr. Mike Mulongoti died in May 2019 after battling with Cancer. At the time of his death Mr. Mulongoti was President for the People’s Party and an active member of the Opposition Alliance.

Mr. Mulongoti served as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Minister of Works and Supply under President Levy Mwanawasa and Rupiah Banda.