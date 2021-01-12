KK ALIVE AND DOING WELL

By Leah Ngoma

The office of Zambia’s first republican president has dismissed social media reports alleging that Dr Kenneth Kaunda has died.

Dr Kaunda’s administrative assistant Rodrick Ngolo said Zambia’s founding president is still very much alive.

In a statement, Mr. Ngolo said social media reports originating from West Africa are not true as Dr. Kaunda is alive.

Mr. Ngolo regretted that people could condescend and wish an international statesman’s death.

The former president who is 96 will turn 97 on April 28, this year.

PHOENIX NEWS