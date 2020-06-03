The Patriotic Front Central Committee has expelled 2021 presidential aspirant Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly known as KBF from the party.

Mr. Bwalya’s expulsion follows a central committee meeting held yesterday, 2nd June 2020 after recommendations from the Lusaka Province Executive Committee for him to be expelled.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Bwalya signed by party Secretary General, Davis Mwila accessed by Millennium Radio News, Mr. Bwalya has been ordered to hand over all party property, if any, in his possession to the parity secretariat.