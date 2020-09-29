KBF HIRES CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO HELP HIM WIN 2021 ELECTIONS

LUSAKA lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya aka KBF has hired a group of white people from the US to help him win the 2021 elections.

The said white people are the same ones who managed to rig Donald Trump’s victory against Hillary Clinton. Although Cambridge Analytica was disbanded following the expose of what they did to aid Trump, some of its people regroup under another unknown organisation and are now meddling in African affairs by helping candidates topple governments.

KBF has hired the same to help him win in 2021.

He wrote;

Fellow Countrymen and Women,

ELECTIONS are a SERIOUS DEMOCRATIC process. It is not an EVENT. The REGISTRATION of voters, EDUCATING of voters, the VERIFYING of voter’s register, the CAMPAIGNS etc…

I have SPENT abit of TIME with some EXPERTS and colleagues concerning the new RULES of ENGAGEMENT given by the ECZ. A lot of THINGS do not add up.

I can only say, it’s TIME to CHANGE the GAME and some PLAYERS.

KBF.