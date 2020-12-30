Kampyongo sues “Amelican” Innocent Kalimanshi

Kampyongo Sues ‘Commander’ Inno For Libel

Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has sued Patriotic Front supporter Innocent Kalimanshi in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for libel.

Mr Kalimanshi, 40, a businessman of Leopards Hill in Lusaka, popularly known as Commander Inno, did not show up in court and had his case allocated to magistrate Felix Kaoma.

Magistrate Kaoma is yet to set a date when Mr Kalimanshi will be expected to take his plea.

It is alleged that on November 8 this year, Kalimanshi published a defamatory matter against Mr Kampyongo.

The alleged defamatory matter affecting the Minister was in form of WhatsApp message in which Kalimanshi said:

“When the President decided to drop one position from you and gave it to Kelvin Sampa, you got annoyed and sent me to be saying bad things against Kelvin Sampa, you also said that when you were arrested for the offence of assault and was in custody, I did give instructions to the police to deny you police bond and that I had taken a sack of sausage to Mr Musonda (The criminal investigations officer), you further alleged that whilst you were in Johannesburg on known dates I had sent some people to go and kill you.”