KAMBWILI’S DAUGHTER IN CASH THEFT SCANDAL.

The matter in which National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has had

his personal driver arrested for alleged theft of $160,000 has taken a new twist after it was discovered that his daughter Chanda was involved.

Insiders revealed that about $30,000 has been recovered so far as more people are volunteering information.

The source said one of Kambwili’s workers who was on the run handed himself to Chilenje police but with information that Chanda was part of the plot.

The man only known as ShiMpundu ‘magically’ handed himself in and volunteered valuable information that saw the recovery of $30,000.

It is said one of Chanda’s friends who came with her boyfriend orchestrated the plan to steal the $160,000.

The source said Chanda’s plan was to get small amounts of her father’s money but when the wrong company got wind of the issue of the money in a safe they conspired to steal a larger amount.

“Chanda was also involved, she is the one that showed them where the money was but her idea was not to get so much. When her coloured friend’s boyfriend and a few others who were at home partying were told about the loot, they waited until Chanda was drunk and carried out the ‘operation’. I am told Chanda earlier only benefitted $3,000

but later more was taken…they are still volunteering information,” the source said.

The source further revealed that the driver Bwalya Musheki bought a small farm from the stolen money while Rodney, the cook, who is still on the run, is allegedly to have bought a car and a house.

The source said the other recovered money of about $5,000 was from the gateman who miraculously was gifted with the amount as the cartel was about to exit the Kambwili residence.

“The gateman was shocked to be given $5,000 as the guys left the house but the money

has been recovered. It was found at the gateman’s sister’s house hidden inside the chair (sofa).

They keep getting new information every day; I hear Bwalya also bought a farm somewhere. More will be recovered am sure,” the source

said.

Further, the source said Kambwili has hinted that he won’t press charges if they return a substantial amount.