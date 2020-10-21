Kambwili’s Daughter Denied Bond As Wife Carol Is Released After Paying Admission Of Guilt Fine

POLICE in Lusaka have denied bond to National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili’s daughter Chanda while her mother, Caroline, has been released after paying admission of guilt fine of K54.

Chanda has remained in incarceration and only hopes to be taken to court quickly so that she can be bailed out as police have denied her bond.

Chanda was among four people, including her mother, who were arrested yesterday by police during her father’s appearance at the court for his bail application hearing after police fought with NDC cadres whom they denied entry to the Magistrate Court.

Mrs Kambwili slapped a police officer during the fracas. The other two are United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province vice chairlady for mobilisation, Patricia Situmbeko, and NDC Copperbelt Province youth deputy chairperson Frank Chiona.

The trio has been released on police bond but Chanda remains in custody.