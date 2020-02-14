KAMBWILI TO TAKE OVER AS UPND VICE PRESIDENT

SOURCES close to the former Chongwe member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo have disclosed that Hakainde Hichilema and his United Party for National Development (UPND) will in the next few days announce the appointment of former Roan member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili as their party Vice president.

The decision to appoint the NDC leader as running mate to Mr Hichilema in the 2021 general elections was arrived at in a special National Management Committee (NMC) consultative meeting held earlier this Week.

Kambwili is scheduled to be Mr Hichilema’s 8th Vice president following the likes of Sakwiba Sikota, Patrick Chisanga, Bob Sichinga, Francis Simenda, current Western Province Minister Hon. Richard Kapita, Dr. Canisius Banda and most recently, former Kasama lawmaker Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

And in reaction to Kambwili’s appointment, Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe says the misfortune in the UPND has all to do with the leader of the opposition political party who has lost 5 times in the last 20 years to 4 different Presidential aspirants.

MCC Mbewe further observed that the continued hand picking of vice presidents by Mr Hichilema is not only undemocratic but extremely selfish noting that it does not make any sense that a political party leader should ever assume a messianic status to the detriment of even the faithfuls.

Speaking when he addressed the residents of Mwape Kalunga in Chilubi constituency, Tuesday, the Central Committee member in charge of Sports wondered how UPND would scheme to use Kambwili in an attempt to galvanize the Bemba vote when the previous attempt to do the same using GBM had been exposed for what it was.