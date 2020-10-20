KAMBWILI TO SPEND MORE NIGHTS IN PRISON

LUSAKA principal resident magistrate David Simusamba has adjourned ruling to Thursday on whether NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s bail application is competent before him.

This was because Kambwili’s lawyers who were led by State Counsel Musa Mwenye, on October 14, 2020, attempted to lodge summons for bail, pending appeal before magistrate Simusamba arose.

Earlier, magistrate Simusamba before he retired to the chambers, said the summons which were presented before him just after he sentenced Kambwili last week were irregular.

When parties came back from the chambers,

Kambwili’s other lawyer Eddie Mwitwa presented the same bail application dated October 14, 2020.

But before he could make submissions, magistrate Simusamba said he will make a ruling on Thursday on whether the bail application is competent before him.