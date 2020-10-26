KAMBWILI SPENDS ANOTHER NIGHT IN PRISON DESPITE MEETING ‘HARSH’ BAIL CONDITIONS

NDC president Chishimba Kambwili will spend another night at Kamwala Remand Prison despite Magistrate David Simusamba granting him bail earlier today.

Kalemba news reports that, the vocal opposition leader was to pay K100,000 and provide two working sureties who were also required to pay K100,000 each a condition his lawyer Musa Mwenye described as “harsh”.

A source from within the NDC has confirmed that the bail conditions have been met.

“We have managed to pay for the sureties after Magistrate Simusamba “approved ” their authenticity,” the source said.

“A total of K300,000 has this afternoon been paid and we will take the deposit slips to court the first thing in the morning,” source said adding; Under the circumstances , our president will yet again spend another night in Kamwala Remand Prison.”

CAPTION: Kambwili’s wife talks to lawyers and NDC members at the Lusaka Magistrates Court this afternoon.