CHISHIMBA Kambwili says he has no problem with being Hakainde Hichilema’s deputy should the the two seal an electoral marriage.

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader whose party is in bed with the fellow opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) said this on 5fm Radio yesterday.

Kambwili said the two parties were united by 10 working points they had agreed on and should they decide for the alliance to progress into an electoral pact, he was ready to be deputy should it be decided that way.

“We are working with the UPND as an alliance on 10 things that we agreed on. Should the alliance end up in an electoral pact and told to deputise by the people of Zambia and those given the responsibility to beef up this pact, why shouldn’t I,” Kambwili said.

The former PF Roan Constituency member of parliament said for now, he campaigning as NDC president who is running run an independent political party from UPND.

“But if we agree that I should be the deputy or President and vise versa and HH becomes deputy, who are we to refuse. At the moment I am NDC president and I am campaigning to be president in 2021 but if anything comes up and I am asked to…and the grouping agrees who should be president and deputy, who am I to refuse,” Kambwili said.

By Oliver Chisenga