KAMBWILI PULLS NDC OUT OF UPND ALLIANCE, SUSPENDS AKAFUMBA, ATANGA

By CLIVE KALUNGA

National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has pulled his party out of the UPND Alliance alleging political differences.

Dr Kambwili who has maintained he is NDC president has also suspended several senior party leaders who include party vice president Joseph Akafumba, Secretary General Bridget Atanga and Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chishala.

On Friday, Mr Akafumba and Mrs Atanga announced the expulsion of Dr Kambwili for allegedly refusing to cooperate with others over the UPND Alliance.

Mrs Atanga has since filed a statement of claim asking the Lusaka High Court to grant her an interim injunction against Dr Kambwili so that he allegedly stops masquerading as NDC President.

