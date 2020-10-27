Kambwili expected in court this morning for his contempt case
National Democratic Congress party president Chishimba Kambwili is this morning expected to appear before Lusaka magistrate Nsunge Chanda for continued hearing of the contempt of court case.
Kambwili, who is currently detained at Kamwala Remand, on Monday could not go home after he was admitted to a K100,000 bail by principal resident magistrate David Simusamba, because his relatives were still doing the formalities despite paying the cash bail.
