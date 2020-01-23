NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili today went to talk to Guy Scott over being abandoned by PF and President Lungu.

Few weeks ago, KT reported that Kambwili and ECL will be reconciled by Alexander Chikwanda and other senior PF founders.

However, the National Democratic Congress President says despite his struggle fighting for the Patriotic Front Party to form the government, the party has abandoned him.

He said this shortly after meeting former Vice President Guy Scott at his residence in Lusaka.

Dr. Kambwili says the purpose of his visit was to find out how the former republican as well as Party Vice President is fairing after his medical checkups in the United Kingdom.

He says among the issues discussed were on how the two fought for the party and how they have been abandoned.