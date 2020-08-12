US Senator Kamala Harris has been chosen by Joe Biden as his Democratic vice-presidential candidate and she is known as a prominent black politician.
She is a daughter of an Indian-born mother and a Jamaican-born father.
Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan separated with her father, Donald Harris when Kamala Harris was five.
Raised primarily by her Hindu single mother, a cancer researcher and a civil rights activist, Kamala and her sister Maya, spent time in Zambia in the late 1960s.
Her grandfather, PV Gopalan, was a senior diplomat in the Indian government who lived in Zambia after it gained independence.
Kamala Harris Spent Part Of Her Childhood In Zambia
August 12, 2020
