By Dr. Joze Manda

Less than two years before the next general elections, the Zambian political climate is so thick with tension, controversy upon controversy has piled up and things have been made worse by agents that want regime change in Zambia. The stakes are now very high, for others it is do or die, while for others its powers at any cost.

It is now clear that a dangerous and systematic scheme for 2020 leading into 2021 has been put in motion by HH and his international funders as their last straw at usurping political power. “Power by any means possible” is the new ideology that has currently been put in motion and will be executed relentlessly to the last day of the elections* and citizens must brace themselves for more unpredictable conspiracies from HH and imperialist sponsors.

Violence will be used to trigger fear, economic sabotage will be used to make the life of citizens miserable, corruption propaganda will be scaled up to tint the PF government, torture, assassinations and murder will eventually become common grounds.

Copperbelt being an important province for one to win an election in Zambia, *HH and his sponsors have started from there in creating fear and uncertainty in the lives of our citizens.* In less than two weeks, HH and his sponsors have capitalized on a few unfortunate incidences and blown them out of proposition to gain political mileage at the expense of the peaceful lives of our citizens.

UPND has gone further as to create videos depicting chemicals having been put around house doors and windows to scare our citizens even more, but when tasted, the white powder was found to be simple lime, what a shame.* What kind of a leader would want to instil fear in the same community you want votes from?

We know their tactic here is to cause lots of fear, that would mean increasing discontent in government, and then offer alternative leadership and we are aware that by human nature a few of our people will fall for it.

PF must use whatever resource they have at their disposal to fish out these lunatics who want to make our country ungovernable.*

This barbaric behavior is tantamount to treason and if anything the PF government must consider establishing a fast truck court for political violence and treasonable cases.

PF must realize that, UPND has scaled up their actions and entering in overdrive, from social media propaganda, they have now entered the violence stage. They have now engaged in unorthodox ways of looking for votes by painting the country they want to govern black. The social media propaganda that the opposition UPND party has wedged is misleading the electorates and is now bordering on issues of national security. It is time our security agencies woke up and smelt the coffee and dealt with this issue aggressively once and for all.

UPND is now spending thousands of kwachas promoting countrywide propaganda and is trying to control the political discourse in Zambia, including the undermining of democratic governance; to also help manipulate public opinion; and attempt to win the hearts and minds of the people to serve their grand strategy of ascending to power using whatever means and at whatever cost.* This will escalate ten fold as we get closer to 2021, the Chingola predicament is just a preamble.

It should not take a rocket scientist to now realize that UPND has crossed the line and we need to do anything possible in our power as a country to bring them to book.*

They are a blood-thirsty Organisation that will send this country down the path of hell we will not recover from. Lungu and and his government must stop being cowards and stand up tough and deal with this demon once and for all to save our country.

Dr. Joze Manda is Political Analyst based in Lusaka.