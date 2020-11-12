JAY JAY BANDA FINED K150

JAY JAY BANDA FINED K150

The Lusaka High Court has fined Emmanuel Banda popularly known as Jay Jay K150 for disorderly conduct at a police station.

Banda and his three co-accused have been ordered to pay K150 each or serve 3 months imprisonment if they default.

The third accused in the matter Maxwell Pito has been sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting a police officer.

In delivering his judgement, High court Judge Wilfred Muma said he took into account that the convicts are first offenders who deserved leniency, however they disrespected the police which is a place of sanctuary.

In this a matter Banda and four others were charged with disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer at Lusaka Central Police Station.