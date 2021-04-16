JACK MWIIMBU’S APPOINTMENT AS UPND ACTING PRESIDENT TRIBAL – COZMO MUMBA

…says legitimate Vice-President Mutale Nalumango who is available and healthy should have taken over in accordance with the opposition UPND Constitution

LUSAKA…Thursday April 15, 2021 (SmartEagles)

Opposition National Revolutionary Party (NRP) President Dr. Cozmo Mumba says the recent appointment of opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu to act as party president is a clear sign of tribalism within the leadership of the opposition party.

Dr. Mumba said this when he addressed the media in a press briefing today stating that the right person to have been appointed should have been the party’s legitimate Vice-President Mutale Nalumango who is available and in good health.

Mr. Mwiimbu’s appointment comes after the reported illness of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

And Dr. Mumba has said it is disturbing to hear that the reason Mrs. Nalumango had been sidelined from taking up the role of acting party president in accordance with the UPND Constitution was because she came from Northern Province and not Southern Province.

“This is exactly what happened to GBM when Mr. Hichilema was incarcerated on treasonous charges; he was stopped from acting as party president on account that he does not come from Southern Province,” Dr. Mumba said.

He has charged that that had always been the trend in the opposition party since the death of its founder and first president late Anderson Mazoka.

Dr. Mumba said that the NRP was greatly disturbed by the unfolding events in the opposition party because it had come at a time when all well-meaning Zambians were calling for the full realisation of the One Zambia One Nation principle.

“We have all seen and witnessed the ugly face of tribalism and how it can divide and cause anarchy in a country. We all know what happened during the genocide in Rwanda and what happened in Namwala, in Southern province after President Edgar Lungu was announced winner in the 2016 general election. The UPND went on rampage beating and chasing anyone whom they suspected that was not from Southern Province,” he said.

And Dr. Mumba has urged all well meaning Zambians to unite and rise against such leaders who only see tribe and ethnicity as a qualification for one to serve in their party.

He said the UPND should cleanse and redeem itself from tribal and regional politics which had now become a brand and identity of the opposition party because it is not only shameful and disgraceful but also foreign to Zambia.

He has since called upon members within the UPND to prevail over Mr Hichilema and ensure that he does not destroy a party that Mr Mazoka and others worked hard to build.

