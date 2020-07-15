State House has refuted media reports that President Edgar Lungu provided financial resources to Rwanda rebel group.

According to President Lungu’s Press Aide Isaac Chipampe, the Head of State has described the allegations as false.

However, President Edgar Lungu has been named among supporters of Rwandan rebel group, National Liberation Forces, FLN, an army wing of Movement for Democratic changes in Rwanda.

FLN’s spokesperson Nsabimana Callixte alias Sankara was arrested in mid 2019 from Comoros, and brought before Rwandan courts where he faces dozens of charges.

The charges include terrorism, kidnapping, murder, Genocide denial, armed robbery, arson, forgery and causing bodily harm among others.

On Monday, 13 July, 2020 appearing before High Court Chamber for International Crimes in Nyanza, Nsabimana continued by explaining more about the charges brought against him.

He revealed that in the end of 2017, President Edgar Lungu of Zambia promised MRCD’s chairman Paul Rusesabagina of helping them to overthrow current Rwanda’s government.

Nsabimana said that it is President Lungu who gave Rusesabagina 150 000 USD in advance. He allegedly said that such help motivated MRCD army wing, FLN to organize attacks against Rwanda.

Early 2019, Nsabimana one of MRCD’s senior leader went in Zambia to meet president Lungu on his help to attack Rwanda, according to Sankara.