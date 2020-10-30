It’s A Dark Day For Zambia, No One Should Celebrate Failure Of Bill 10, It Was Progressive As It Also Provided For Youths, Women And The Disabled – Kambwili

It is a dark day for Zambia, opposition NDC president Chishimba Kambwili has said. Commenting on the fall of Bill number 10 in Parliament, Kambwili a former Minister said he will not celebrate. He said Zambians have lost an opportunity to amend the constitution which is full of contentious clauses like the 14 day petition period.

Kambwili said Bill 10 had many progressive clauses which should have been adopted, such as delimitation of huge Constituencies. He said not all clauses were bad in Bill 10. The NDC Leader said the Bill has fallen due to arrogance of both the PF and UPND leadership. He said the PF and the UPND should have sat together with other stakeholders before going to Parliament.

Kambwili said there is no winner and loser and has asked all stakeholders to learn from what has happened. He said Given Lubinda as Justice Minister must have prevailed and give guidance from lessons of the NCC under MMD which the PF opposed. He said there is no way each president who is elected should change the constitution.

Kambwili said political party leaders need to be sincere to each other and put the interest of the country first. Zambia is bigger than UPND and they should not even celebrate because PF got 105 out of 156 which is a dangerous signal for 2021. What about clauses that catered for youths, women and the disabled to be incorporated into Parliament, how will the UPND explain that to Zambians?

The NDC leader was speaking late yesterday afternoon shortly after Bill number 10 fell in Parliament.