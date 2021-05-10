IT PAINS TO BE SIDELINED OPENLY-MUTALE NALUMANGO

Mrs Nalumamgo the vice president of the UPND has reacted towards Mr Hichilimas adoption of the previous MMD party president Felix Mutati

Mrs Nalumamgo who did not attend the ceremony entitled the (Zambia we need) where Mr Hichilima unveiled the new running mate, addressing some UPND officials who sympathized with her, said that Mr Hichilima had assured her that she would be the running mate when she earlier planned on defecting with other upnd officials before she was given the UPND vice president entitlement.

She said she was given the vice presidency of UPND after hearing her plans of leaving the party because of the tribal inequality treatment she was subjected to in the party.

Mrs Nalumamgo further told some of the UPND members that she was no longer interested in her position if it holds no value. She said Felix will be the vice president of the party too since that was what Mr Hichilima wanted when he adopted Mutati to be his running mate

When some of the UPND members got wind of Mr Hichilimas plan to replace Madam Nalumamgo,they informed her however she thought it was not possible since Mr Hichilima recently chose her to be her vice president.