When you look at the Social Media Postings of this Self Proclaimed Activist who,according to his close Relatives,spend most of his time Masturbating-one would wonder if this good for Nothing Politician in the eyes of the UPND is really the EEP SG or maybe a UPND Surrogate who seeks to attract traffic on his boring Page full of Broken English.

There is no difference between Malama Stanely and Chilufya Tayali.

While the other acts like a Surrogate for the Rulling Party,the other is acting like a Surrogate for the Opposition.

We know Stanely hates Edgar to the bone,just like the Way Chilufya Tayali hates HH to the core.

But just look at how UPND Cadres are worshipping Stanely and calling him a hero,just because he is in support of the UPND and HH.

And these are the same People who accuse Tayali of being paid whenever he Speaks for the rulling Party.

So can we now say Stanely is being Paid by the UPND???

We are asking with doubts,because we know just how stingy Hakainde Hichilema is.

This is sheer Hypocrisy on the part of the UPND.Imagine if this Malama was a PF Bootlicker-he would have been getting all sorts of insults from the UPND.

But atleast we can now see that Tayali is really a democratic unlike HH who can’t tolerate dissenting views.

However,Stanely is well known for his failure to approach girls and his dick never moves at the sight of girls but at the sight of his open hands because he is addicted to masturbation.

A close relative told The New Dawn that Stanely spend most of his time masturbating in his room,in the toilet and also in the bathroom.[The New Dawn]