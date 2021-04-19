IRIS KAINGU ADOPTED FOR MWANDI CONSTITUENCY

PF Adopts Candidates For Western Province, As HH keeps his supporters the whole Night OUTSIDE his house.

Thumbs up to iris Kaingu for Making It Into The List.*

*Lusaka – 19th April, 2021.*

UPND MP, Prof. Lungwangwa, Iris Kaingu, former Minister, Poniso Njeulu, and Independent MP, Subulwa Mbololwa make it into the list. The Central Committee has completed the adoption of candidates in Western Province. Secretary General Davies Mwila announced the list at the party Secretariat in Lusaka.

Below is the list of candidates adopted:*

1. Sikongo – Kufula Kufuka

2. Kalabo – Dr. Anthony Nasilele Mwanaumo

3. Liuwa – Changamo Charles Kakoma

4. Luampa – Chibiya Maliti

5. Lukuku – Marks Sibuyunji

6. Mangango- Godwin Putu

7. Kaoma Central – Hendson Mashowa

8. Mitete – Hastings Twembuchi Malikana

9. Nalikwanda – Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa

10. Mongu Central – Gwalela Masuku Simasiku

11. Mulobezi – Mrs. Albertina Poota Mwanamu

12. Mwandi – Iris Kaingu

13. Nkeyema – Fridah Luhila

14. Nalolo – Enock Mundia

15. Senanga – Mwangala Liomba

16. Sesheke – Shaft Mukubesa

17. Sinjembela – Poniso Njeulu

18. Sioma – Subulwa Mbololwa