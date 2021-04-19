IRIS KAINGU ADOPTED FOR MWANDI CONSTITUENCY
PF Adopts Candidates For Western Province, As HH keeps his supporters the whole Night OUTSIDE his house.
Thumbs up to iris Kaingu for Making It Into The List.*
*Lusaka – 19th April, 2021.*
UPND MP, Prof. Lungwangwa, Iris Kaingu, former Minister, Poniso Njeulu, and Independent MP, Subulwa Mbololwa make it into the list. The Central Committee has completed the adoption of candidates in Western Province. Secretary General Davies Mwila announced the list at the party Secretariat in Lusaka.
Below is the list of candidates adopted:*
1. Sikongo – Kufula Kufuka
2. Kalabo – Dr. Anthony Nasilele Mwanaumo
3. Liuwa – Changamo Charles Kakoma
4. Luampa – Chibiya Maliti
5. Lukuku – Marks Sibuyunji
6. Mangango- Godwin Putu
7. Kaoma Central – Hendson Mashowa
8. Mitete – Hastings Twembuchi Malikana
9. Nalikwanda – Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa
10. Mongu Central – Gwalela Masuku Simasiku
11. Mulobezi – Mrs. Albertina Poota Mwanamu
12. Mwandi – Iris Kaingu
13. Nkeyema – Fridah Luhila
14. Nalolo – Enock Mundia
15. Senanga – Mwangala Liomba
16. Sesheke – Shaft Mukubesa
17. Sinjembela – Poniso Njeulu
18. Sioma – Subulwa Mbololwa
I wonder what she will do now at Parliament Motel. She is obviously winning.