INFAMOUS CARTEL USING GUY SCOTT TO ISSUE ALARMING STATEMENTS-PF

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Province PF Secretary Kennedy Kamba says tge ruling party in Lusaka is disappointed that the infamous cartel is taking advantage of former PF Vice President Dr Guy Scott’s illness by using him to discredit discredit President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Kamba says Dr Scott’w move to drag the government and the ruling party in matters relating to voter registration, which is a sole responsibility of the Electoral Commission of Zambian-ECZ are unfortunate.

Responding to an article which appeared in local newspaper quoting Dr Scott speaking ill of the electoral body,Mr Kamba has defended ECZ saying the electoral body is actually doing its level best to ensure that as many citizens as possible register to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

“We are very disappointed that Dr Scott is being used to drag the government of President Lungu in this matter. It is sad that instead of sympathizing with him and giving him a break which he badly needs in order to recuperate, the cartel is taking advantage of the situation to abuse the man even in his current state”,Kamba said.

He has further stated that Dr Scott does not like President Lungu and he still cannot face reality that President Lungu is Republican President,a person Dr Scott fought so much after the demise of president Michael Sata.

“The fact is that Dr Guy Scott has been a member of the cartel that still want to bring confusion in the leadership of the PF and consequently the government,so we advise Dr Scott to stay away from bad people that are misleading him and concentrate on his medication and getting enough rest so that he can recover quickly because we want to see him in good health”,he said.

Me Kamba has described the cartel as heartless for using Dr Scott to say things that can not be substantiated.

.

reery heartless. Let the old man get enough rest and concentrate on his healing process. Don’t drag or use Dr Scott into dirty politics.

He however warned that such conspiracies of trying to use Dr Scott to insult and embarrass the Presidency and the ruling PF will not take them anywhere.

Mr Kamba has also wished Dr Scott a quick recovery.

Dr Scott has been sick for a while.