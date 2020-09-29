Ill-Treatment In UPND Forces Naomi Tetamashimba To Take To Social Media

UPND’s Naomi Tetamashimba has taken to social media to complain about unfair treatment by her counterparts in the opposition political party.

Ms. Tetamashimba, who is North Western Province Vice-Chairperson in charge of Mobilisation, has come under fire after a Facebook post said to have been written by her complaining went viral on social media.

The Facebook post is talking about Socialite Iris Kaingu dismantling UPND structures in Western Province while the new recruit Chellah Tukuta is nowhere in the picture.

Ms. Tetamashimba, who is daughter to the late Benny Tetamashimba, has complained of being victimised by the UPND while she denies having authored the Facebook Post.

“I am getting sick and tired of such propaganda and what gets on my nerves more is the fact that Some UPND MEMBERS are quick to buy into such propaganda,” she wrote on her Facebook profile.

She has complained that some administrators of some WhatsApp groups have even gone ahead to remove her.

“I went to the farm to pay respect to my father and brother at their graves and find such nonsense and some UPND Groups even removing me from their groups? Like really!” she wondered.