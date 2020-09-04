IF I WASN’T TONGA ,NO ONE WOULD WANT TO BRING OUT PRIVATIZATION ISSUE – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says had he not been a Tonga by tribe, Zambians wouldn’t have been asking questions about privatization.

He says it is because he comes from Southern Province that people are making a fuse out of the exercise.

And HH has labeled Nawakwi as a surrogate of the PF because they have paid her money to ensure that he doesn’t win elections in 2021.

And on privatization,HH says he did not participate in the stealing of assets during the exercise. He says he his actions are pure and that he is a clean man.

He has accused Bembas and Easterners of conniving to bar Tongas from ruling but has warned that, he will be President of this country next year whether anyone likes it or not.