IF HH LOSES IT IS BECAUSE HE NEVER LISTENS TO ME-SEER 1

IF HH LOSES IT IS BECAUSE HE NEVER LISTENS TO ME-SEER 1

The outspoken Nigerian magician Andrew Ejimadu populary known as seer 1 has released another video in which he says that if Hakainde loses, it will be by his own doing.

The Nigerian magician last year prophesied that Hakainde would win the coming elections and if he did not, he would end his sermons where he pretends to be a prophet.

“I told him to stop calling himself bally , I told him not to always speak bolobolo English, but he does not listen to me, Mr Hichilema is a very very intelligent man you see, but he thinks speaking too much english will make him win, how do people in the village understand him, how do the people on the street understand him,I am a prophet,even us prophets have to know how to speak to the people,it is the same with politicians,what we do in the offices and what we do on the streets are two different things with different languages, I want to help this man win but he does not listen to me,where does he think good english will take him?,” asked the magician.

Seer1 maybe preparing his defense to why HH may lose in August this year in order to justify his fake prophecies for Zambia so that he continues with his sermons.