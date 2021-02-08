I won’t contest 2021 with a fraudster – Nawakwi
FORUM For Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says she would rather retreat from contesting the August General Elections than wrestle with fraudulent candidates.
In an interview, Nawakwi said some opposition political party presidents think they have the monopoly of knowledge and want to ascend to the highest office of the land at all cost.
She further said she has grown above the insatiable appetite that is exhibited by the current crop of politicians seeking the presidency.
Credit: QTV
-
I won’t contest 2021 with a fraudster – Nawakwi
February 8, 2021
-
CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI SAYS “ALLIANCE THELIZ NO”!
February 8, 2021
-
Mutati Calls HH A Dictator Who Has Killed The Chances Of Opposition Unity
February 8, 2021
-
“There’s No Marriage, No Love, Between daughter to the late Anderson Mazoka and M’MEMBE” says Socialist Party Insider
February 8, 2021
-
HH betrays loyal members, settles for Elias Munshya as running mate – source
February 7, 2021
-
WITNESS INTERFERENCE CONFIRMED: HATEMBOS WITHDRAW APPEAL AFTER THREATS FROM HH
February 7, 2021
-
HH is corrupt and wants to get power by all means so that he can mask his fraudulent dealings – Nawakwi
February 7, 2021
-
UPND Closes Nominations for Upcoming Party Elections, HH Goes Through Unopposed
February 7, 2021
-
“Am sorry, please forgive Me, thank you and I love you”, Fr. Lupupa says
February 5, 2021
-
FR. LUPUPA DID NOT MENTION ANYONES NAME ….”Imbila yamushi tabayasukila,”-Sunday Chanda
February 5, 2021