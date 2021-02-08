I won’t contest 2021 with a fraudster – Nawakwi

FORUM For Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says she would rather retreat from contesting the August General Elections than wrestle with fraudulent candidates.

In an interview, Nawakwi said some opposition political party presidents think they have the monopoly of knowledge and want to ascend to the highest office of the land at all cost.

She further said she has grown above the insatiable appetite that is exhibited by the current crop of politicians seeking the presidency.

Credit: QTV