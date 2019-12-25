UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says when he wins in 2021, he will rename the newly constructed police post in Kitwe, named after first lady Esther Lungu.

HH has hinted that he will put his mother’s names or his wife. He has promised that he will also rename the Edgar Lungu Boarding School in Eastern Province.

Many people have argued that HH is being driven by envy and jealous as well as bitterness. They say he cannot be bitter to an extent of renaming facilities named after those in power today but that he must focus on his own vision.

HH has lost five elections and analysts say he is loosing in 2021.