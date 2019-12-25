UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says when he wins in 2021, he will rename the newly constructed police post in Kitwe, named after first lady Esther Lungu.
HH has hinted that he will put his mother’s names or his wife. He has promised that he will also rename the Edgar Lungu Boarding School in Eastern Province.
Many people have argued that HH is being driven by envy and jealous as well as bitterness. They say he cannot be bitter to an extent of renaming facilities named after those in power today but that he must focus on his own vision.
HH has lost five elections and analysts say he is loosing in 2021.
That kind of show of bitterness by HH will destroy this country. Even a bad name like ‘Mushala’ can be used to keep our history alive. What’s really wrong with Esther Lungu? Won’t future generations want to know who the ‘worst’ president’s spouse was?
PF propaganda at best and smarter minds can easily dispel what is claimed! HH or any politician for that matter unless not normal and fit for Chainama would take Zambians to be so stupid to claim “I’d rename whatever and rename in a family members name!” A nice try by the PF propaganda machinery and purveyors of hate! It however makes no sense to how names are bestowed on infrastructure and other notable landmarks in Zambia! What has Lungu or his wife done to give them a place in history before they qualify? At least “King Cobra” got me educated on Mushindo University naming but this Edgar or Esther! Oh the history can add that this one “ate” a poor widows entitlements which got him debarred from law practice but with show of hands he was elected PF party president then national president,….the list goes on!