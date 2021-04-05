I WILL REMOVE GRADE 12 QUALIFICATION FOR ASPIRANTS-HH

Hakainde addressing UPND members in Lusaka at the UPND secretariat yesterday promised to remove the grade 12 certificate requirement for all aspirants who would have interests in contesting once UPND formed government.

Mr Hakainde said that such laws are irrelevant in building the nation because what matters are the deeds than a piece of paper. “UPND has a lot of aspirants capable of building this nation who have been denied that privilege by the PF who subject Zambians to unnecessary things, like Bill 10, cyber security and now grade 12 certificate,” Mr Hichilema said, as the attendants cheered him on. “Once UPND formes government such laws will be reversed in order to bring sanity in the nation,”he said.

The election chairperson Mr Garry Nkombo last week announced that the UPND party would be having adoptions for MPs,mayor’s , councillors, council chairpersons and ward councillors from 3rd of April to 8th. The UPND has however failed to commence the adoption process on the date it had earlier set because most of it’s aspirants do not have a grade 12 certificate.

It is believed Mr Hichilema called for the said meeting in order to discourage aspiring members who did not qualify from living the party.

The UPND set 3rd and 4th of this month for ward adoptions but has failed to commence due to a shortage of aspiring candidates.