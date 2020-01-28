Andrew Ejimadu commonly known as Seer1 finally comes out and confesses that he is a witch.

He says “I don’t use Jesus power I use the power that our forefathers used before Jesus was introduced to us by whites.”

Seer 1 who was deported because of numerous cases of rape, defilement and fraud, claims some politicians obtained charms from him.

He claimed that “there is no difference between the power of Jesus and my power, because that’s the power I use to do wat I do. And that’s the power I gave alot of businessmen and women in Zambia, Politicians and Musicians.”

He concludes that his power is called witchcraft by white people.