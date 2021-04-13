I Should Be The One To Act As President In The Absence Of HH, Laments Mutale Nalumango

United Party For National Development (UPND) Vice President Mutale Nalumango has complained of being denied an opportunity to act as acting President in the absence of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema who is on a week long bed rest as per his doctor’s directive.

Monze lawmaker Jack Mwiimbu is the acting party President and he is being deputiesed by

Mazabuka lawmaker Garry Nkombo. The two and not Mrs. Nalumango are the ones executing the President’s duties in his absence.

Mrs Nalumango complained to the party’s Secretary General Mr. Batuke Imenda who unfortunately told her that there is nothing he too could do because that’s how the President wants things to be handled in his absence.

“Mr. SG Sir, I should be the one acting as President in the absence of our leader what is going on? Do something because this is not right. if I the vice President am not allowed to act as President in his absence then what I am for? This is very embarrassing,” complained Nalumango.

Unfortunately for Mrs. Nalumango nothing will be done because it’s HH himself who always wants the acting party President role to be given to someone loyal to him and Jack Mwiimbu is one of the few people HH trusts in this world.

Mrs. Nalumango is not the first UPND Vice President to complain being sidelined from acting as party President in the absence of HH. GBM and Canisius Banda also complained of such unfair and disrespectful treatments.