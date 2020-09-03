I Have No Time To Apologize To A Thief – Nawakwi responds to HH’s dreams

Edith Nawakwi has vowed to continue exposing Hakainde Hichilema for his dubious role in Privatisation. She has refused to apologise to him and says he can go to hell.

HH through his lawyers have mounted a threat to sue Nawakwi for $5 million thinking she will be scared. She has told him off that at no point would she apologise to a thief.

What happened is, there were other bidders who wanted to buy the Hotel but as an asset evaluator and advisor to government, Hakainde Hichilema lied and sidelined other bidders with a higher amount. He tricked government into selling the hotel to the lowest bidder Sun International Zambia for only $5.6 million when there was others who had $60 million. It was later discovered that HH was a shareholder of the same company which bought the hotel for only $5.6. And Chief Mukuni also has shares. Mukuni is a UPND cadre.