I CHALLENGE HAKAINDE TO MEET ME AT THE POLICE AND COME CLEAN ON THE HATEMBOS – NAWAKWI

Forum For Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi has spilt the beans this morning that the Hatembos are abducted and are currently kept at Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s Mansion in New Kasama.

Speaking when she called in on the Red Hot Breakfast on Hot fm the FDD leader challenged Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to meet her at the police and come clean if the Hatembos are not at his house.

“If he is able to abducted a poor villager living in a Compound what more (would he do) if you gave him the instruments of power?” asked the FDD President.

The FDD leader further said that she is the one who protected the Hatembos house from being auctioned UPND money lenders. She also asked the Church to go to HH’s house and pray for him so that he can release the Hatembos.

And when challenged why she hasn’t handed in the evidence to the police, Madam Nawakwi said that’s the reason why she is challenging HH to meet her at the police so that he can come out clean.

