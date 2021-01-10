Fellow Citizens,
I have terminated the appointment of Hon. Dr Chitalu Chilufya as Minister of Health with immediate effect.
To this effect, I have transferred Hon Dr. Jonas Kamima Chanda, MP Bwana Mkubwa, to the Ministry of Health from Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection with immediate effect.
Meanwhile I have appointed nominated Member of Parliament, Hon Raphael Nakachinda as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection.
I have since thanked Dr Chilufya for the services rendered to Government and I have wished him well in his future endeavours
-
Hon. Dr Chitalu Chilufya Fired
January 10, 2021
-
Son in the house Kings Malembe Malembe hospitalised
January 10, 2021
-
Outsiders Hijacking Our Party UPND, Cries Youth Chair Mufalali
January 10, 2021
-
There Was No Flopped Presidential Rally In Mufulira, Read And Get It Right!
January 9, 2021
-
WANTED: BEMBA RUNNING MATE …as UPND plots 2021 victory
January 8, 2021
-
More Opposition Leaders Label HH Childish After Disastrous Diamond TV Interview
January 8, 2021
-
MUNIR ZULU LEAVES THE PATRIOTIC FRONT
January 8, 2021
-
COPPERBELT POLICE BLOCK HH
January 7, 2021
-
Differences Between Michael Sata And Hakainde Hichilema
January 7, 2021
-
Police Won’t Allow History To Repeat Itself, Block Hakainde Hichilema
January 7, 2021