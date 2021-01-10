Hon. Dr Chitalu Chilufya Fired

Fellow Citizens,

I have terminated the appointment of Hon. Dr Chitalu Chilufya as Minister of Health with immediate effect.

To this effect, I have transferred Hon Dr. Jonas Kamima Chanda, MP Bwana Mkubwa, to the Ministry of Health from Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection with immediate effect.

Meanwhile I have appointed nominated Member of Parliament, Hon Raphael Nakachinda as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection.

I have since thanked Dr Chilufya for the services rendered to Government and I have wished him well in his future endeavours