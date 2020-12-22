Hichilema’s Alleged Case Does Not Involve UPND, It’s Like The Recent Kambwili Case

You can bask in social media propaganda but after everything is said and done, everyone will come to understand why we are questioning Mr. Hichilema’s use of “We” when the callout involves him alone. Let him respond to crimes he commits as an individual as an individual instead of dragging politics into his personal business life.

UPND Lawyer Mulambo Haimbe has confirmed that the UPND presidential candidate, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, has been summoned to Police Service Headquarters in connection with his acquisition of a Farm in Kalomo. Mr. Hichilema is alleged to have forged and uttered documents to show that he had legally purchased a subdivision of the said farm in Kalomo, when in fact not. Mr. Hichilema has been sued in a civil case by the owners of the farm in question. The case was reported to the Police by the EEP President, Mr. Chilufya Tayali, popularly known as the married man.

At Eagle One Zambia, we shall unmask all those seeking public office. As we have guided our following, not once, but on several occasions, our quest is not to promote any political party but to enlighten voters on the retrogressive campaign tactics behind politics of deception which is anchored on false political propaganda and politics of self preservation. You may want to ask yourself, who benefited from Mr. Hichilema’s alleged forgery? Was it UPND, Zambia or himself and his family?

Between today and August 2021,we shall vigorously cover issues solely meant to expose political misfits who are at the centre of Zambia’s underdevelopment. This drive will not spare anyone be it from the ruling party or the opposition. Politics should not be a self preservation tool but a vehicle for development.

