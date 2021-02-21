HICHILEMA SHOULD BUILD HIS MOTHER’S HOUSE

“How will he take care of ordinary Zambians if he can’t take care of his own mother-in-law?”

Following a raid at the home of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s In-laws in Shibuyunji District, images depicting a sorry sight have emerged.

Apparently Hichilema’s mother-in-law lives in a typical grass-thatched house.

Hichilema is touted as the richest man in Zambia but appears to have failed to build a decent house with running water, electricity and shelter for his own mother and that of his own mother-in-law.

Commentators have wondered how Hichilema can neglect his own mother(in-law) and claim to take care of Zambians.

They have also wondered how he will take care of ordinary Zambians if he can neglect his own mother.