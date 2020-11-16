HICHILEMA HAS TWO NRCs WITH DIFFERENT NAMES- TAYALI

However, when it comes to Mr. Hakainde, I have come across some evidence that suggests that, instead of aspiring for Presidency, he (HH) should actually be in jail.

Some of the evidence relates the identity of Mr. Hichilema. *Who is Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, really? When you check the records at UNZA the names are different from what we know him in the political circles.* We don’t just pick and drop names and reasons might be well explained by swearing an affidavit. As it is, no Zambian can really explain who Mr. Hichilema is because he has not explained how and why his names are different.

*Furthermore, evidence has come my way to suggest that Mr. Hichilema has two NRCs, 128873/72/1 and 261786/72/1 and I will be bringing this to the police so that they can investigate. It is not me to judge Mr. Hichilema, it is the courts after Police have done their investigations.*

*PRIVATIZATION*

For a long time, now, Zambians have been crying about how privatization was corruptly executed, making it look like Late President FTJ Chiluba and the MMD government made a mistake, but in my opinion it is the selfishness of people like Mr. Hakainde who make privatization a bad policy.

*I have come across some evidence which suggests that Mr. Hichilema corruptly benefitted from privatization. My investigations has revealed that Mr. Hichilema acquired several properties from privatization, depriving citizens opportunities to be empowered through job creation, accrued benefits, houses and other properties.*

One example is a house on* Plot No. 77/a/609 on Poplar Avenue in Chelstone, Lusaka*. This house was under ZIMCO (list of houses produced) and it was offered to a sitting tenant, Mr. M. Jere, who used to work for ZIMCO, at K9.8 million, unrebased, (offer letter produced). *Mr. Jere paid for the house through SP Mulenga Associates International (Receipt produced), but without proper explanations, this house was later brought by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema at K31 million, unrebased (Printout produced).*

Evidence points to Mr. Norman Mbazima who was the joint Liquidator, together with Brian Musonda, of ZIMCO, seconded by Deloitte & Touche, that he is the one that gave a house to Mr. Hichilema. There seems to be a very strong link between Mr. Hichilema and Mr. Mbazima who even went as far as being the Deputy Chairman of AngloAmerican.

AngloAmerican is believed to be the key sponsor of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND as a party.

A latest printout from the Ministry of Lands shows very suspicious entries on the property mentioned above and I am taking this matter to the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate this matter on how Mr. Hichilema owned the house belonging to ZIMCO, depriving Mr. M. Jere a sitting tenant and former worker of ZIMCO. In my opinion this is a clear case of Corruption.

*Another interesting issue relates to FARM No. 1924 belonging to late Samson Siatembo. This property is in Kalomo Southern Province and it was mortgaged to Lima Bank in 1989 (Memorandum of Discharge produced) . Lima Bank was placed under liquidation between 1997/1998 with Grant Thornton as the Liquidator. Suspiciously, this property was bought by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema in September 2004 (assignment produced) when he was the Managing Partner of Grant Thornton.*

There are no records showing that Mr. Hichilema declared interest when buying this property which was mortgaged by Lima bank, an entity he was given to Liquidate. *This, to me, is a clear case of conflict of interest abrogating the ACC Act, Penal Code and the Privatization Act. Therefore I am taking this matter to the ACC so that Mr. Hichilema must be prosecuted.*

Apart from the above issues, I have also investigated the house in Kabulonga but I will not deal on it in this press conference because it is subjudice, however, it is one of the cases I am going to report to the ACC.

I am also investigating the Sun Hotel issue but I want to make a trip to Mauritius to dig deeper, unfortunately, I could not get a flight due to COVID-19. However, I am trying to see how I can get the evidence I need to prove another conflict of interest on Mr. Hichilema.

*CONCLUSION*

I know Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is the biggest opposition leader in our Country and he is loved by many people who see him as their hope, but I want everyone to look at this evidence and judge between myself and Mr. Hichilema, who has the interest of the people and this Country.

Something does not seem right on the identity of Mr. Hichilema, so how can Zambians trust such a person. Iam I wrong to ask the police to investigate about the alleged two NRCs for Mr. Hichilema?

The evidence is clear that, Mr. S. Jere of ZIMCO was deprived of a house and Mr. Hichilema bought the house, is it fair for Mr. S. Jere? Doesn’t this situation require the ACC to investigate?

The Kalomo farm was mortgaged to Lima Bank, which Mr. Hichilema was Liquidating, how come he is the one that owns the said farm? I am I wrong to call upon ACC to investigate?

The House in Kabulonga has issues, is it right that we get to the bottom of it?

Mr. Hichilema chaired the negotiation of Sun Hotel yet today is suspected to be the owner of the same hotel though hiding behind some company which was created in safe Heaven Countries. Is it this crookedness on the part of Mr. Hichilema if proven correct?

I urge Zambians to be very careful with the leaders they put in power, otherwise, we might be jumping from a pan into the hot furnace.

In my opinion Mr. Hakainde Hichilema should not be aspiring for Presidency but be in jail for depriving Zambians and taking advantage of our resources.

*CHILUFYA TAYALI*

*EEP PRESIDENT*