HICHILEMA GRABS LAND AGAIN, SUED IN LIVINGSTONE HIGH COURT

HICHILEMA GRABS LAND AGAIN, SUED IN LIVINGSTONE HIGH COURT

“Hichilema forged documents to purchase the farms that belonged to Lima Bank and dispossed from the true owners who had acquired it”

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is embroiled in yet another land scandal.

The Administrators of the estate of the late George Nsemani Hambwalalula, have sued Hichilema for grabbing farm land in Kalomo District belonging to the deceased.

Misheck Hambwalula said Mr. Hichilema became aware of the land when he was liquidating Lima Bank, to which the three farms belonged.

Hichilema, Christopher Mulenga and Grant Thornton were liquidators of Lima Bank and its vast assets.

In documents filed in the Livingstone High Court, Mr. Hambwalula disclosed that Mr. Hichilema forged documents to purport that he had legally acquired the land from Lima Bank.

Hichilema proceeded to fence the entire land including the grave of the late George Nsemani Hambwalula, who had acquired the farmland from Lima Bank.

Misheck Hambwalula has demanded that Mr. Hichilema vacates Farm No. 3275, Farm 803, and Farm No. 801 in Kalomo District as he is a squarter and a trespasser.

The plaintiff has also demanded that Hichilema pays for the commercial use of their land.

Hambwalula is also demanding that Hichilema pays damages and compensates him for the anguish and pain caused as the plaintiff has suffered a debilitating stroke and loss of an eye because of Hichilema’s inflicting of harassment and trauma.

The plaintiff has also demanded that Hichilema removes caveats he has illegally placed on the land at Ministry of Lands.

The Livingstone High Court has given Hichilema 21 days to respond or the Court will enter a Judgement in default against him.