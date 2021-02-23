HH’s ‘Mother’ Thanks President Lungu and Bizwell Mutale For Helping Her with a 3 Bedroom House after Presidential Monze Visit

… (in the picture is the hut where HH was raised and where his “mother” has continued to suffer all these years)

A 78 YEAR-old woman of Monze District has thanked President Lungu and former UPND South Africa Chairperson Bizwell Mutale for the 3 bedroom house after she complained that her “son” Hakainde Hichilema has neglected her for a long time.

Mrs. Chipo Hanzala Hichilema who is UPND party leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s aunt that raised him as her own (no one knows the whereabouts of Hichilema’s biological parents), complained of being neglected to a life of squalor in the village. She raised our leader and took care of all his needs as a small boy up to the time he was accepted to the University of Zambia.

It is a very sad reading that she has been living in abject poverty for a long time despite her son being one of the richest men on the African Continent.

Conspiracy theories have it that HH is not allowed to share his wealth with close relatives, by the “Grand Lodge Grand Master” and this is why many have labeled him as a greedy and stingy man, when in fact the is said to just be following the rules and conditions given to him.

HH became rich overnight during Privatisation process of 1997, only few years after he was allegedly recruited and initiated into a mysterious ‘brotherhood’. It is no coincidence that the Government added him on the list of liquidators during Privatisation when he was just a little known young Zambian.

HH is said to have over $500m stashed in offshore accounts in tax havens of Mauritius and Panama, he is said to be owner, shareholder or director of various entities including African Life, Saturnia Regina, Sun Livingstone, Zambeef and many others, he is also alleged to own close to 1m cattle.