HH’s Brother Defects To PF, Thanks Bizwell For Buying His Mother A House

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s brother (first cousin) Mr. Wilfred Hichilema has this morning ditched UPND to join the ruling Patriotic Front citing poor leadership, tribalism and selfishness of few individuals surrounding HH.

Wilfred Hichilema who grew up in the same home (village hut) with HH wondered whether his brother would be capable of running the affairs of the country when he failed to look after his own family. Wilfred who narrated how their “mother” was suffering in abject poverty after raising one of Africa’s top Billionaires, thanked Bizwell Mataale for buying the old lady a 3 bedroomed house.

Wilfred accused HH of being a self-centered person who even grabbed his farm and sent him into destitution. He further appealed to Zambians not to trust HH with leadership because according to him doing so would turn the country into chaos because he was a violent person, “HH has no vision for this country and he is incapable of ruling the country because he is selfish and a lot of family members are going through difficulties and Mr. Hichilema has failed to help,” Mr. Wilfred Hichilema said.

And asked if he is ready for any repercussions that will come as a result of him leaving the UPND to join the PF, Mr. Wilfred Hichilema said it is his constitutional right to support any party of his choice, “I know my brother, we share the same blood, we grew up together, he will send thugs after me, he will use satanic chants to destroy my life, all UPND media houses will come after me, but I am ready. I have decided to support the PF because it is my constitutional right and I will not succumb to any intimidation and I will make sure I mobilise in Southern province to guarantee that Zambia does not fall into the hands of a satanist” Wilfred added.