HH VIA MUKUNI ATTACKS CHITIMUKULU

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema through Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni have launched a scathing attack on His Majesty Mwine Lubemba Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala II.

His Majesty Mwine Lubemba Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala II recently revealed that he has a dossier of how UPND President Hakainde Hichilema wants to dethrone him in case he rules Zambia adding that he will work hard to prevent this from happening.

The Chitimukulu has been complaining that Mr. Hichilema sends his surrogates to demean him among them being Patrick Mucheleka and James Lukuku.

“I find the effort to drag Mr Hakainde Hichilema and Hon Milupi into the Bemba royal family in – fighting by His Majesty the Mwine Lubemba unfortunate, unfair, unnecessary, overbearing and without a solid, sound basis and legal or moral justification,” said Chief Mukuni in a statement dated July 26, 2020.

Chief Mukuni said the Chitimukulu appears to overwhelmingly depend on hearsay to find Mr Hichilema guilty by association, which is unjust and unacceptable.

“It also brings to the fore the level of divisiveness the Chitimukulu brings to the unitary nature of the Zambian statehood,” he said.

Chief Mukuni also said it is unfortunate that a group of Bemba chiefs claimed that Bembas were attacked and their property vandalised in Namwala post 2016 elections, and that the Tonga chiefs remained mute over the matter.

“Let the Mwine Lubemba retreat into his respectable and majestic domain than separate Zambians,” he added.